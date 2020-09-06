1/1
Alerio A. Cardinale
CARDINALE - Alerio A., 102 years, of Florida and Laurel, NY, on September 2nd. Predeceased by first wife, Louise, son Joseph, and son- in-law Steven Busch. Beloved husband of Flory. Loving father of Alan (Rene), Philip (Susan), Linda Catalano, and Louise Cardinale-Busch. Adored grandfather of 14, great grandfather of 21, and great-great grandfather of 3. Visitation Thursday, September 10th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the Coster- Heppner Funeral Home, 32470 Main Road, Cutchogue, NY. (www.northforkfuneralhome.com). Funeral Mass Friday, September 11th, at 10 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck. Burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, Queens. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mercy Ships, PO Box 1930, Lindale, TX 75771.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Burial
St. John's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
32470 Main Rd
Cutchogue, NY 11935
(631) 734-7720
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
