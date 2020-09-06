CARDINALE - Alerio A., 102 years, of Florida and Laurel, NY, on September 2nd. Predeceased by first wife, Louise, son Joseph, and son- in-law Steven Busch. Beloved husband of Flory. Loving father of Alan (Rene), Philip (Susan), Linda Catalano, and Louise Cardinale-Busch. Adored grandfather of 14, great grandfather of 21, and great-great grandfather of 3. Visitation Thursday, September 10th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the Coster- Heppner Funeral Home, 32470 Main Road, Cutchogue, NY. (www.northforkfuneralhome.com
). Funeral Mass Friday, September 11th, at 10 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck. Burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, Queens. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mercy Ships, PO Box 1930, Lindale, TX 75771.