ARTESANI - Alexander on Dec. 14, 2019, age 70, of Bayville, NY. Beloved husband of Janet. Loving father of Lauren Chevalier (Gregory), Elizabeth Becklo (Matthew), and Kathryn. Proud grandfather of Deegan, Alexander, Kyla, Grace, Teresa, and Alexandria. Cherished son of Marie and the late Michael. Dear brother of Marie D'Abbraccio (Sal), Michael (Joanne), and Donna Goehringer (Rusty). Loving brother in law of Angela Seiter (Robert). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Tuesday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Gertrude RC Church, Bayville, NY Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. Interment is private. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 17, 2019