Alexandra Anderson

ANDERSON - Alexandra K. of Seaford, suddenly on July 14, 2020 in her 34th year. Loving daughter of Rollie and Denise.Cherished sister of Roland.Crazy about her Ed and Whiskey. Devoted niece of Lisa Koenig and Rosaline Bova. Caring cousin of Gretchen, Alexis, Randy, Lindsay, Maggie, Jacqueline and Francine. Family will receive friends Saturday July 18, 2020, 2-6pm at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa. A religious service will be held Saturday 5pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Alexandra's memory to a charity of your choice.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 17, 2020.
