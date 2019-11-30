|
|
MAFFIA - Alfred J., age 83 of Nesconset, NY on November 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucy. Loving father of Michael and the late Maria. Adored grandfather of Melanie, Alyssa, Stephanie, Matthew, Tiffany and Dominic. Cherished great-grandfather of Matthew Jr. Dear brother of Joseph and Robert. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10am at Parish of the Holy Cross, Nesconset, NY. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 30, 2019