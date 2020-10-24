NUNZIATA - Alfonse P., OD, passed away from compli-cations due to coronavirus on October 18, 2020 at the age of 89. Alfonse was born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and was a long time resident of Ronkonkoma, NY. He had a kind heart and a gentle soul. He was a beloved optometrist in private practice in Ronkon-koma and Metropolitan Life in NYC. He was a veteran of the Korean War, was in active service for nine years, and was honorably discharged in the rank of captain. He is survived by his beloved partner of 55 years Thomas Kilcoin, by his sister Teresa Romano, and prede-ceased by his sister Lucy Delio. He was a wonderful uncle and great uncle, and will be remembered in a military funeral at Calverton Cemetery in the spring. Moloney's Lake Ronkonkoma Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.







