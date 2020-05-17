|
|
DALIMONTE - Alfred A. Loving husband, father of two and grandfather of three, passed away at the age of 78 of Alzheimer's disease on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Alfred was born in East Orange, NJ on October 5, 1941. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY and raised his family on Long Island. He was a brilliant electrical engineer who had an accomplished career in broadcast engineering at CBS and Microband Corp. He helped develop new technologies in wireless broadcasting and held several patents. He graduated from the The Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now NYU Tandon School of Engineering) with a Bachelor's degree (Class of 1964) and a Master's degree (Class of 1971) in electrical engineering. He served his country as an officer in the US Army Corps of Engineers, building hospitals and infrastructure during the Vietnam War and was awarded several service and commendation medals. Alfred was an avid reader and golfer and had a passion for learning and innovation. He was also an avid Yankees fan and rarely missed a game. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren.He was known for his gentle way and sharp intellect. Al is survived by his wife Martha (nee Saad) Dalimonte, children, Lucy Dalimonte and Robert Dalimonte,daughter-in-law Barbara Sheehan Dalimonte, three grandchildren Peter, Kate and Brian, and brothers Joseph Dalimonte, Mario Dalimonte. Al will be buried in Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation. www.lidementia.org. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020