LEPORE- Alfred A., of Manhasset, NY passed away on October 13, 2019. Long time President of Ferrara Bakery, New York City. Pioneering Importer of Italian specialty foods. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Eleanor Androulidakis (Nicholas), Louise Afan de Rivera Costaguti (Pietro), Anthony Lepore (Edith), Gabriella Gaspar (George) and the late Alfred Lepore. Cherished grandfather of Alexander, Isabella, George, Massimo and Marion. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd Manhasset, NY on Friday from 1-3:30pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass 10:00am Saturday at St. Mary's RC Church Manhasset. Entombment at St. Johns Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Boys & Girls Towns of Italywww.achanceinlife.org
Published in Newsday from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019