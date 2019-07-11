|
|
BROGGELWIRTH - Alfred of N. Massapequa on July 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Grace. Devoted father of Linda Sambolin (Charles), Patricia Landau (Alan), Carol Broggel-wirth and the late Karl. Cherished grandfather of Michael Sambolin (Stephanie), Brian Sambolin (Antonella), Kristin Lombardo (Mike). Loving Pop-Pop of Christopher, Matthew, Logan, Chloe and Jack. Repo-sing at Chapey's Bethpage Funeral Home, Thursday 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Religious service at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Farmingdale, Friday, 10am. Interment Greenfield Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 11, 2019