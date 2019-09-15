|
Alfred Chant, formerly of Bay Shore NY, died peacefully at his home in Burlington, VT on June 28, 2019 at the age of 92. Alfred was born on October 10, 1926 to Alfred and Blanche (Shephard) Chant in Port Jervis, NY. His sister, Margaret (Chant) Davis of Boise, Idaho and his grandson Robert Arena predeceased him. As a young man he was in the Army Air Force 25th Communications Squadron during WWII and worked as a surveyor in the mid 50's building the New York State Thruway. After receiving his Bachelors and Masters degrees in education he and his family relocated to Long Island (North Babylon) ultimately moving to Bay Shore where they resided for 52 years. Alfred worked at the Fairfield Elementary School in Massapequa NY for 35 years as a Math and Reading teacher moving up to Curriculum Supervisor until his retirement in 1987. He also worked for Pearson Education writing elementary level Math and Reading textbooks as well as teaching summer reading classes at Hofstra University. After retiring, he played and taught bridge. He loved traveling and his children fondly remember cross-country trips each summer wandering through places such as the Adirondacks, South Dakota, Yellowstone and Canada. Alfred loved gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, bridge and music with Jazz and Bluegrass being his favorite. He could play the guitar, banjo, dulcimer and violin. He loved vaca-tioning in Maine, with the Albonegan Inn, Long Pond and Acadia being his favorite spots. He was also a die-hard Mets and Islanders fan. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Patricia Chant, his daughter Susan Schober (Bill) and granddaughter Katie Kavistski (Joe) and great-grandson Joey, David Chant and grandson David Jr., daughter Caroline Chant (John Saldi) and grandson Michael Saldi, son Joshua Chant (Suzanne) and granddaughter Sophia.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 15, 2019