CITTADINO - Alfred Joseph on May 1, 2019 of Mittletown, NY. WWII Marine Veteran serving in the Pacific Theater. Retired Town of Hempstead. Beloved husband of Mary. Devoted father of Carol Benna (Sal) and Alfred J. Cittadino (Meryl). Loving Grandfather of Jillian Myer (Patrick), Joshua Cittadino (Jennifer) and Casey Cittadino (Jaime). Great-Grandfather of Harley and Elie Cittadino. Visiting Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM at the N.F. Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Avenue, Merrick. Funeral Mass Monday 11AM at Cure of Ars R.C. Church, Merrick. Interment with Marine Honors Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2019