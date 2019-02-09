|
D'ONOFRIO - Alfred L., of Huntington, on February 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Jacqueline. Loving father of Vincent (Lynda), Thomas (Sara), Candida (Jack) Conner and Gary (Marilyn). Cherished grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 5. Dear brother of Frank. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: Crohn's and Colitis Foundation crohnscolitisfoundation.org in Alfred's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. Maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2019