Alfred Dilthey

Dilthey Jr. - Alfred J. 95, retired Electrical Engineer at the former LILCO and proud World War II Veteran of Farmingdale, NY. Beloved husband of Rose Saccone Dilthey (Deceased). Devoted father of Lawrence Dilthey and his partner, Linda Gioletti. of Stuart, FL, Roseanne Smithkors (De-ceased) of New Albany, PA and Jane Morales of Doral, FL. Loving grandfather to Jason Dilthey and his wife Tara of Oceanside, NY, Craig Dilthey of Farmingdale, NY, Jeremy Fornaro of Queens, NY and Dr. Juliana Morales of Miami, FL. Adored by his great grandchildren, Carmela Dilthey, Lia Dilthey, Craig Dilthey, Jr. and Ariana Dilthey. Admired by his step grandchildren; Melanie VonBraunsburg, Brian Von- Braunsburg, Chris VonBrauns- burg and Keith Von Braunsburg; his many nephews and nieces and his sons-in-law, Michael Morales and Jeffrey Smithkors. Reposing at O'Shea Funeral Home in Wantagh, NY. Visitation on Friday 8-29-20 between 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Funeral Saturday from 10:00-10:30 AM with interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. A humble man loved by all! osheafuneral.com