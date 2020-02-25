Newsday Notices
Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
523 Route 112
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
ALLMARAS JR - Alfred F. of Holtsville, NY on February 23, 2020 in his 89th year. Husband of the late Florence. Father of Kevin and Michele (Om Agrawal). Brother of Dorothy Briody. Cherished grandfather of Quantum Agrawal. An Army Veteran and Social Studies Chairman at Smithtown High School. Alfred was an eclectic man, a poet and dog lover (Foxy Billy). Reposing Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, 523 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY. Funeral Thursday 10AM. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020
