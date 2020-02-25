|
ALLMARAS JR - Alfred F. of Holtsville, NY on February 23, 2020 in his 89th year. Husband of the late Florence. Father of Kevin and Michele (Om Agrawal). Brother of Dorothy Briody. Cherished grandfather of Quantum Agrawal. An Army Veteran and Social Studies Chairman at Smithtown High School. Alfred was an eclectic man, a poet and dog lover (Foxy Billy). Reposing Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, 523 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY. Funeral Thursday 10AM. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020