Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 931-0262
Interment
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Gaffney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Gaffney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Gaffney Notice
GAFFNEY - Alfred, on July 31, 2019. Loving brother of Kathleen (Ron), Edward (Janice) and the late Peter, Thomas and Patricia. Devoted uncle to Marianne, Steven and Susan (Mike), and great uncle to Gregg and Scott. Interment on Monday 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Cemetery,Farmingdale. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem. Avenue, Hicksville, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Shoot Out For Soldiers.com, in his memory.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
Download Now