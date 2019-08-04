|
GAFFNEY - Alfred, on July 31, 2019. Loving brother of Kathleen (Ron), Edward (Janice) and the late Peter, Thomas and Patricia. Devoted uncle to Marianne, Steven and Susan (Mike), and great uncle to Gregg and Scott. Interment on Monday 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Cemetery,Farmingdale. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem. Avenue, Hicksville, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Shoot Out For Soldiers.com, in his memory.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2019