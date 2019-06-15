|
IMONDI - Alfred A. of Merrick NY, passed on June 13, 2019. Dear husband of the late Maria (nee Colarullo). Beloved father of Michael A. (Janet), Anthony (Kathy) and David (Eileen). Predeceased by his cherished daughter Elizabeth Cea. Also survived by his 10 grand-children, 8 great grandchildren and his siblings John, Mary, Evelyn, Angelo, Richard and Bill. A WWII Army Veteran. Visiting Monday June 17 from 9:30 AM to 10:45AM at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave. Merrick. Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 720 North Merrick Ave., North Merrick on Monday at 11:15AM. Entombment at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury NY. www.nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 15, 2019