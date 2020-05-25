|
|
HOE - Alfred Pine Sr., of Hempstead, LI on April 23, 2020. A veteran of the US Air Force, and of great service as a cook for Daycare at the Salvation Army, 65 Atlantic Ave, Hempstead, LI, NY. Survived by devoted companion, Elzo Lucas, dearest brother of Karriem Hoe and sister Virginia Pine Hoe, loving children Charrisse Hoe Jones, Alfred P. Hoe Jr., Mark Hoe, Derek Hoe, Drake H. Hoe Sr., Tori Hoe, Dory Fuller and Keisha Jones, 28 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his loving mother, Marie Pine, father Alfred M. Hoe, brother Ronald M. Hoe Sr., sister Marie Hoe and Mamie Hoe Aponte, brother Requittal Hoe, grandson Tah-Kim Hoe and great-granddaughter Sarai Hoe. Prayers for his safe Haven are given by Captain Charles and Major Kelly Roberts of the Salvation Army. Funeral arrangements conducted by Hempstead Funeral Home, 89 Peninsula Blvd., Hempstead LI NY. Interment will take place on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 25, 2020