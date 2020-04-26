Home

Alfred V. Cali

Alfred V. Cali Notice
CALI - Alfred V., 85, of Melville, NY passed away on April 12, 2020. With Great Sadness we announce the loss of our Beloved Father-A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Survived by his wife Barbara, 54 years.Father to preceded Daughter Donna, Guy and Christine, Grandfather, to Brianna, Andrew, Alexie and Joseph. Brother to Joseph Cali and Sister-in-law Rose Cali. Uncle AL to many. He was loved by many, grew up in Jamaica, Queens, went to Andrew Jackson HS & NYU & Northwestern, a true leader. A retired Lt. Colonel 22 years in the National Guard, Marketing Genius, created, developed and marketed a unique method of financing imminent college costs, which impacted 10's of thousands of parents of college bound students across the country through 1,000's of trained and licensed Financial Advisors. An avid power-boat yachtsman loved exciting ventures on the water in Sag Harbor & Greenport, NY & all around the Eastern Seaboard. He never backed down, never quit, did everything all out like it was the last day on earth. He was a Great storyteller loved to party with family and friends and making new friends. Wherever he went he left a tremendous impact on the lives of others. He was TRUELY ONE OF A KIND!!! A private burial was held Thursday, April 16th at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Due to the Covid-19 crisis the family will be holding a special service of remembrance, at a later date & time. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
