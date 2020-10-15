Alfred Welton

WELTON - Alfred "Alfie," of Brightwaters, LI passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 at 90 years old. Beloved husband of Mary Jane (Selva). Loving father of Michael (Josette) and Maryann (Guy) Leggio. Cherished Pop Pop to Jimmy, Christopher, Michael and Megan. Worked for the US Postal Service, bus driver for the Bay Shore School District and 20 year Suffolk County Football Official. Dedicated 65 year member (Honorary Chief) of the Bay Shore Fire Department. Past captain of the Redskins Drill Team, 30 year band member, Co-Founder of the Golf Committee and Founder of the Blood Bank. Avid Giants football fan. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Visitation on Friday, October 16 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM. Firematic Services at 7:30PM. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI on Saturday, October 17 at 8:45AM. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore, LI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bay Shore Fire Department in his honor. www.chapeyfamily.com