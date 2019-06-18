Home

Algirdas Maciulaitis Notice
MACIULAITIS Algirdas, 91, of Islip on June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Connie. Loving father of Mark (Mary Ann) Maciulaitis and Claudia Keller. Cherished grandfather of Christine (Kevin) McCarthy, Victoria Keller, and Alec Keller. Visiting hours Thursday, June 20th from 2-4:30 & 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main Street in Islip. Mass of Christian Burial 10:45am Friday, June 21st at St. Mary's RC Church in East Islip. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated in Al's name to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org
Published in Newsday on June 18, 2019
