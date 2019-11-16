Home

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Aidan RC Church
505 Willis Avenue
Williston Park, NY
Alice A. Quandt


1923 - 2019
Alice A. Quandt Notice
QUANDT Alice A., (nee Demirjian), of East Williston, age 96, born July 11, 1923, passed November 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband Paul E. Quandt and her brothers Frederick and Robert Demirjian. Dear mother of Valerie (Joseph) Sperber of East Williston and Peter (Constance Horgan) of Way-land Massachusetts. Loving grandmother of Joseph (Georgina) Sperber, Paul (Teresa) Sperber, Andrew (Elizabeth) Sperber, Dennis (Dianne) Quandt, Alison (Ronnie) Westgate, and 14 beloved great-grandchildren, and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Proud graduate of Queens College. The family thanks caregivers Nida Weiss, Emma Masaga and Mila de la Cruz for their concern and love for Alice. Visitation at Wei-gand Bros. Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, Sunday, November 17, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM. Funeral Mass, Monday, November 18, at 11:15AM, St. Aidan RC Church, 505 Willis Avenue, Williston Park. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 16, 2019
