Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
(631) 589-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church
Sayville, NY
View Map
NOLAN - Alice C. of Sayville, NY on June 4, 2019 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Nolan. Loving mother of Patrick Nolan (Victoria), Robert Nolan, Charles Nolan (Marie), and Matthew Nolan (Donna). Cherished, grand-mother of Matthew, Alex, Jonathan, Michael, Melissa, Richard, John and great-grandmother of 5. Devoted sister of Dorothy Silk. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Ave., Bohemia, NY, where a religious service will be held Thursday. Funeral Mass Friday 11:15 am. St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church, Sayville. Interment following St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Visiting Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 5, 2019
