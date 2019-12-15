|
DWYER - Alice of Hicksville on December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold. Loving mother of James. Devoted grand-mother of Jennifer, James Jr., and Jacob. Alice is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of Joseph Krieger. Dear friends and neighbors of Mike and Maureen Flanagan. Visitation will be Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 West Old Country Road, Hicksville, N.Y. 11801. Mass will be on Tuesday 9:45am at St. Ignatius R.C. Church ( Hicksville). Interment immediately following at Holy Rood Cemetery (Westbury).
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019