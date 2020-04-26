Home

Alice Holahan


1929 - 2020
HOLAHAN - Alice, of Floral Park, NY, passed away on April 23, 2020 at the age of 90. Born May 20, 1929 in New York, NY. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Holahan and sister of George Shouldis, the late Dorothy Rocco, and the late Robert Shouldis. Loving mother of Patrick, Susan, and Timothy, and mother-in-law to Sue and Barbara. Devoted grandmother of Bridget Cata-pano (Tommy), Colleen Killo-ran (Mike), Brendan, Molly, Peyton, and the late Patrick R. Holahan. Cherished great-grandmother of Raymond, James, Connor, Riley, and Quinn. A funeral mass and celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Fullerton Funeral Home in Baldwin, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
