Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boulevard-Riverside-Hewlett Chapel
1450 Broadway
Hewlett, NY 11557
(516) 295-3100
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Boulevard Riverside Chapel
1450 Broadway
Hewlett, NY
View Map

Alice Jean Wolkenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Jean Wolkenberg Notice
WOLKENBERG - Alice Jean, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 at her home in Long Boat Key, FL. at the age of 88. Before retiring to Florida, Alice was an elementary school teacher, and taught for over thirty years in Lido Beach, NY. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years Alfred Wolkenberg. Alice is survived by her children Joseph Wolkenberg (Carin) and Carol Wagner (Larry) and by her grandchildren Elyse Wagner (Faisal) and Jesse Wagner. She is preceded in death by her brother Monroe Adlman. Services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:30 Boulevard Riverside Chapel 1450 Broadway Hewlett, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -