WOLKENBERG - Alice Jean, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 at her home in Long Boat Key, FL. at the age of 88. Before retiring to Florida, Alice was an elementary school teacher, and taught for over thirty years in Lido Beach, NY. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years Alfred Wolkenberg. Alice is survived by her children Joseph Wolkenberg (Carin) and Carol Wagner (Larry) and by her grandchildren Elyse Wagner (Faisal) and Jesse Wagner. She is preceded in death by her brother Monroe Adlman. Services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:30 Boulevard Riverside Chapel 1450 Broadway Hewlett, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020