KENDRICK- Alice M. of Freeport, suddenly on June 17, 2019. Cherished sister of Dorothy Plumeyer and the late Albert and Clifford Kendrick. Dear aunt of Constance Sanchez, and John, Glen and Stephen Semmelman. Also survived by many grandnieces and nephews. Reposing at Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home 110 Pine St. (Corner So. Ocean Ave.) Freeport. Funeral Friday 10am at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 54 Nassau Blvd. W. Hempstead, N.Y. 11552 Interment Greenfield Cemetery. Visiting Friday 2-4pm & 7-9pm In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on June 19, 2019
