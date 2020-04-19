|
LAUKAITIS - Alice. Matriarch of the Laukaitis Family, Alice Laukaitis, 92, of East Rockaway/Lynbrook, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. Alice (Yasunas) was born September 15, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the younger sister of Isabel and Priscilla. She lived in Brooklyn till she fell in love and married Norbert Laukaitis in August of 1947 who preceded her in death September 2007. In 1968 she moved to Long Island where she raised her family and worked full time at Aleet Leasing as an account manager. She loved vacationing with the family, the arts and interior design. She was a member of the Knights of Lithuania, and a dedicated parishioner of St Raymond's Church. Alice was known to everyone as "Mother". With her infectious smile, quick wit, warm hugs along with the best chocolate chip cookies she welcomed all into her home and heart. She lived her life to its fullest extending her love and compassion to all. To honor her legacy we can take what we have learned from her and how she led her life and have it shape the way we go on living our own. Alice is survived by her Daughter Linda Lombardi and three sons, Steven & wife MariAnn, Timothy, Donald and wife Diane; grandchildren Michael, Lisa, Daniel, Matthew, Eric, Amber, Jenna, Justin, Carina, Ryan; plus great-grandchildren Bella, Sophia, Tayla, Trinity, Alexander, Franklin, & Amelia. All of who she touched and loved deeply. A memorial service to be held at a later date.Family requests that memorial contribution in her name go to:
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020