Alice Mackin


1923 - 2020
Alice Mackin Notice
MACKIN - Alice Alice Hustis Mackin passed peacefully from this life on April 12, 2020 at her home in Hicksville. Born April 15, 1923 Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of late Katherine (Langhorst) and Cyril Hustis. On May 1944 she married the late Robert Channing Mackin. She is survived by three children, Robert C. Mackin, Jr. and his wife Katie of King City, CA, John H. Mackin and his wife Sandra of State College, PA, and Susan E. Mackin of Hicksville. She is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She graduated from the Pratt Institute in 1944 and was a Home Economics teacher in several Nassau County school districts. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held this summer.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020
