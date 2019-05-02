Home

New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Interment
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Interment
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Rood Cemetery
Alice Mara Notice
MARA - Alice on April 30, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Devoted mother of Bruce, Kenneth and his wife Patricia. Cherished grand-mother of Jack and Kylie. Dear sister of Rosalie Jahelka. Loving aunt of Gina and her husband Ralph, and Bob and his wife Patricia. Also survived by great nephews Stephen and Christopher and great nieces Jacqueline and Nicole. Mrs. Mara was a teacher in the Franklin Square school district for over 30 years. Visitation at New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park on Thursday 4-8pm. Interment Friday 10:30am at Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2019
