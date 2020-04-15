|
MUSCARA - Alice Garlo born in Brooklyn, NY, 1925, has passed away peacefully after a long illness. She had a long and happy life, married to Daniel A.Muscara who predeceased her in 2012. Alice was mother to Daniel Jr., Ruthann (Thomas), Marybeth (DJ) , Alice (Kevin), Donna (Thomas) and William. She was grandma to 11 children and great-grandmother to 4. Alice was active all her life. Besides raising 6 children in Massapequa, NY, she was a devout Catholic, avid tennis player and golfer, was a Girl Scout leader, and sang in choirs wherever she lived. She loved to sew and made clothes for her four girls. Many Easters, the Muscara girls had new outfits made by Mom to wear to church, and even made bridesmaid gowns for one of their weddings. In retirement she and Dan moved to Stuart, and Vero Beach, FL, a place they loved since honey-mooning there 70 years ago. Alice touched many lives with her endless generosity, charity work, and the ability to sense when a family member or friend needed help. She had a beautiful smile and a kind and thoughtful word for everyone she met. She will be dearly missed, but we take comfort in knowing she will be reunited with her parents, siblings and love of her life, Dan. A memorial service is planned for later this year.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020