|
|
HOFFMANN - Alice R., on March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Loving mother of George (Kathie), Barbara Dugan and Debbie. Cherished Nanny of Sean (Kelly), Bonnie Dugan and the late Kristopher. Adoring great grandmother of Amelia Grace. Dear sister in law of Dianne Farrell. Family and friends may visit for a memorial visitation at the Claude R Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Saturday from 5:008:00pm. Interment of ashes on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Peace River Wildlife Center, Punta Gorda, Florida. www.PRWILDLIFE.org boyd-caratozzolofuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020