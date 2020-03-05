Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 667-8614
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map

Alice R. Hoffmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice R. Hoffmann Notice
HOFFMANN - Alice R., on March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Loving mother of George (Kathie), Barbara Dugan and Debbie. Cherished Nanny of Sean (Kelly), Bonnie Dugan and the late Kristopher. Adoring great grandmother of Amelia Grace. Dear sister in law of Dianne Farrell. Family and friends may visit for a memorial visitation at the Claude R Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Saturday from 5:008:00pm. Interment of ashes on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Peace River Wildlife Center, Punta Gorda, Florida. www.PRWILDLIFE.org boyd-caratozzolofuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -