SOUCEK - Alice (DeKruyff) of Oakdale & Breezy Point, NY passed April 1, 2020 at the age of 78 due to COVID-19. Loving mother of Doreen, Colleen (Joe) Gruener, Jimmy (Karen), Lee (Amy) and Scott (Debi). Cherished sister of Cathy DeKruyff Murfitt. Proud Grandma Lally of Jennifer (Jason) , Gary, Christine (Phil), Lee, Christopher, Megan, James (Silvia), Amanda (Ed) and Scotty. Beloved great-grandmother of 12. Special aunt to many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Alice's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2020