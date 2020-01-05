|
STABLEFORD - Alice, of Deer Park, passed away on January 2, 2020. Adored wife of the late John Stableford. Beloved mother of Carol van Krieken and Alan Stableford. Beloved mother-in-law of Hans van Krieken. Born in Windber, PA on September 9, 1926. Also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Sunday from 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30pm. Prayer Service on Monday at Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00am. Burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park to follow. boyd-caratozzolofuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020