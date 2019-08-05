Newsday Notices
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
Alice Virginia Murphy Notice
MURPHY - Alice Virginia "Ginny" of East Patchogue, NY on August 3, 2019 in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Devoted mother of Jennifer Gould and Michelle Gould. Loving step mother of Tracy Murphy. Loving sister of Maurice Thomas and Constance Iarocci. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home 825 Main Street, Holbrook, NY. Where Religious Service will be held Tuesday 7:30 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00 AM Mary Immaculate RC Church, Bellport, NY. Interment following Washington Memorial Park, Mt. Sinai, NY. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 5, 2019
