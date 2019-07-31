Home

Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
(516) 379-3119
Alicia McLean Notice
McLEAN- Alicia I., of Freeport, on July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. (Graduate of first class of Sacred Heart H.S., Hempsted, NY 1953). Loving mother of Kathleen A. Bedell, Mary Ellen Krakoff, James R., Dianne C. Clark, Sharon F. DeSimone, Kevin P., and Lincoln J.. Also survived by 20 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Reposing at Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home 110 Pine St. (Cor. So. Ocean Ave.) Freeport. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:45amat Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church, Freeport. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visiting Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm.In lieu of flowers contributions to Sacred Heart Academy 47 Cathedral Ave. Hempstead, NY would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on July 31, 2019
