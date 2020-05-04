|
BARRETTE- Allan J., of West Islip, LI on April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Barrette. Devoted father of Christopher and Michael (Kerri). Cherished grandfather of Mason. Dear brother of Richard and Ronnie. Treasured brother-in-law to many. Allan was a proud U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran and Chief of the West Islip Volunteer Fire Department member for 48 years. In lieu of flowers, Allan's loving family suggests donations be made to the Northport VA Medical Center, Attn: Voluntary Services, 79 Middleville Road, Northport, NY 11768. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2020