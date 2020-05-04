Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Barrette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Barrette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan Barrette Notice
BARRETTE- Allan J., of West Islip, LI on April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Barrette. Devoted father of Christopher and Michael (Kerri). Cherished grandfather of Mason. Dear brother of Richard and Ronnie. Treasured brother-in-law to many. Allan was a proud U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran and Chief of the West Islip Volunteer Fire Department member for 48 years. In lieu of flowers, Allan's loving family suggests donations be made to the Northport VA Medical Center, Attn: Voluntary Services, 79 Middleville Road, Northport, NY 11768. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -