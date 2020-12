Or Copy this URL to Share

Rothchild - Allan, 88, of Wantagh, NY passed away on Dec 3, 2020. He leaves behind beloved wife Judith of 64 years; children Eric, Dennis, Jaimi, Scott, and Carol; grandchildren Alex, Leah, and Joey; great grandchildren Olivia and Camila. Outdoor Service 2:00 pm Mon Dec 7 New Montefiore Cemetery, West Babylon, NY.







