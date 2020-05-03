|
|
DON - Dr. Allen - US Navy veteran of WWII and the Korean War and long-time resident of Manhasset, NY, passed away at age 95 on April 22, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 40 years, Elizabeth Mann Don, a Kindertransport child and Holocaust survivor and his parents Reuben and Beatrice Don. Survived by his identical twin brother, Jerome Don and sister, Frances Don Roston, nephew and nieces Marcia Don Harpaz (Yacov), Laurie Don, Russell Don (Betsy), and Peggy Roston, 7 grand-nephews and nieces, and 5 great-grand-nephews and nieces. A graduate of Purdue University and Harvard Business School, with two doctorates, Dr. Don was a teacher by nature and profession. At age 16, he taught radio code to aviation cadets and officers-in-training at Northwestern University, Evanston, IL. He was a tenured professor at the Robert B. Willumstad School of Business at Adelphi University, Garden City, NY until his retirement as Professor Emeritus. True to his passion for encouraging learning, he established the Elizabeth and Allen Don Center for Innovative Technology and Decision Sciences at Adelphi. He was a member of Temple Judea in Manhasset, NY. Private memorial service was held graveside where Dr. Don was interred alongside his wife at the Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, NY. Remembrance contributions may be made to the . Memorial service for family and friends to be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020