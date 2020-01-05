|
MICHELSON - Allen ( Retired NYC Judge) of Oceanside passed away peacefully in his home on December 27, at 93. Beloved husband of Bobby, father to his sons Steven and Doug, father-in-law to Debbie and Lori. Grandfather to Matthew and Jeffrey. Allen enlisted to serve in World War II and earned the rank of Lieutenant. Early in his career Allen worked for the Government. He was instrumental in enacting affordable senior housing legislation. As the Managing Director of the NY Law Office of F. Lee Bailey and Aaron Broder, he served as Co Counsel on the Bhopal Disaster Case and the Korean Air Flight 7 Case. In 1990, Allen was appointed a New York City Judge and worked in that capacity for 25 years. Allen will be forever loved and never forgotten.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020