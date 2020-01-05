Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Michelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Michelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Michelson Notice
MICHELSON - Allen ( Retired NYC Judge) of Oceanside passed away peacefully in his home on December 27, at 93. Beloved husband of Bobby, father to his sons Steven and Doug, father-in-law to Debbie and Lori. Grandfather to Matthew and Jeffrey. Allen enlisted to serve in World War II and earned the rank of Lieutenant. Early in his career Allen worked for the Government. He was instrumental in enacting affordable senior housing legislation. As the Managing Director of the NY Law Office of F. Lee Bailey and Aaron Broder, he served as Co Counsel on the Bhopal Disaster Case and the Korean Air Flight 7 Case. In 1990, Allen was appointed a New York City Judge and worked in that capacity for 25 years. Allen will be forever loved and never forgotten.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -