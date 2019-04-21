|
|
CAIN-Allison Erin of Matthews, N.C., formerly of Farmingdale, on April 14th, 2019. Cherished daughter of Lynn Albrecht (Peter), and the late John Cain. Loving sister of Bradley Cain (Tasha). Devoted granddaughter of Norma Vecchione (the late Sam). She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, family and friends. Visiting Monday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Religious Service Monday 8pm. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to and/or the . www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019