HALL - Allison, age 64 of Middle Island, NY passed peacefully surrounded by her family on November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Hall for over 41 years. Loving mother of Jennifer (Joseph) Graffeo & Kristen (Dominick Chiaiese) Hall. Adored grandma of Anthony, Arianna, Valentina & Robert. Cherished sister of Francis (Jeanne Rohena) Morosky and the late Lois Morosky. Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Sunday 24 and 79 pm. Funeral Mass 12pm Monday at St. Louis de Montfort R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 30, 2019