Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima
Port Washington, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allison Devere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allison Marie Devere

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allison Marie Devere Notice
DEVERE - Allison Marie passed away on November 23, 2019 in Smithfield, NC. She was 58. She will be dearly missed by all. Ally, beloved daughter to the late Robert E. Devere Sr., and Genevieve J. Trandem. She is survived by her siblings: Amy Devere Cardasis and Michael Bellotti, Ruth Biedrzycki, Robert Devere Jr. and Patti Scanlon, Rachel Devere and Theresa Smith. Nieces and nephews Alexandra and Tatiana Cardasis, Noah and Laurel Biedrzycki, Dylan and Diana Devere. Uncle Duane and Mary Trandem, Trandem and Bonte cousins. Ally lived most of her life in Port Washington, NY. She had a gift of connecting with people and loved spending time with friends who were like family. A professional massage therapist for 20+ years was her greatest passion. Her clients were cherished friends and strong supporters. Ally made people feel special, she offered humorous details of memories that were forgotten by most from child to adulthood. Preparing food was a way Ally shared her love. At social gatherings, you could always count on her spinach dip and stuffed mushrooms. Banana bread, lemon loaf, and cookies were her pride and joy. Ally's service will be held December 14, 2019, 1:00pm at Our Lady of Fatima, Port Washington, NY. A reception will follow with a sharing of memories and music. Donations may be made to the SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Road, Smithfield, NC 27577.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allison's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -