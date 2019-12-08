|
|
DEVERE - Allison Marie passed away on November 23, 2019 in Smithfield, NC. She was 58. She will be dearly missed by all. Ally, beloved daughter to the late Robert E. Devere Sr., and Genevieve J. Trandem. She is survived by her siblings: Amy Devere Cardasis and Michael Bellotti, Ruth Biedrzycki, Robert Devere Jr. and Patti Scanlon, Rachel Devere and Theresa Smith. Nieces and nephews Alexandra and Tatiana Cardasis, Noah and Laurel Biedrzycki, Dylan and Diana Devere. Uncle Duane and Mary Trandem, Trandem and Bonte cousins. Ally lived most of her life in Port Washington, NY. She had a gift of connecting with people and loved spending time with friends who were like family. A professional massage therapist for 20+ years was her greatest passion. Her clients were cherished friends and strong supporters. Ally made people feel special, she offered humorous details of memories that were forgotten by most from child to adulthood. Preparing food was a way Ally shared her love. At social gatherings, you could always count on her spinach dip and stuffed mushrooms. Banana bread, lemon loaf, and cookies were her pride and joy. Ally's service will be held December 14, 2019, 1:00pm at Our Lady of Fatima, Port Washington, NY. A reception will follow with a sharing of memories and music. Donations may be made to the SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Road, Smithfield, NC 27577.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019