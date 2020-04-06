|
|
MOWBRAY - Allyn C. Passed away on April 3 2020. Beloved husband of Helen Mowbray for 60 years. Devoted dad to Cheryl (Wade) Hendrickson, Laurie (Kevin) Halligan, Allyn E. and Scott. Adored grandfather to Eddie, Lisa, Dr. Erika, Brendan, Colin, Allyn M. Oliver, Samantha, several great-grand children, nieces and nephew. Dear brother-in-law to Maureen and John Aebly. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. and was a Division Manager of gas systems and operations at LILCO for 40 years. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 6, 2020