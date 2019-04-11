Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
Massapequa, NY
Alma Cappa


Alma Cappa Notice
CAPPA Alma, Gloria on April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of John Frank Cappa. Cherished mother of Jacqueline A. Cappa, John Cappa and Karen Cappa. Adored grandmother of her five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, Massapequa. Private Cremation to follow. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2019
