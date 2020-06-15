Alma DeMenna

DEMENNA - Alma (nee Brogan), a longtime New Hyde Park resident, passed away of natural causes, on June 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, NY. She was 95 years. Alma was a vibrant woman of many talents, with a great sense of humor and quick wit. Alma was a graduate of Flushing High School in January, 1943. After graduation from Plaza Business School, she worked for the accounting department at the Boy Scouts of America. Later, she worked for the National Broadcasting Company at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. After a series of promotions, she became the Executive Secretary to the VP in Charge of Engineering. During her tenure there, she married her husband, Leonard in 1948. She worked at NBC until 1950. Alma returned to work in 1965 for the Herricks School District as the secretary to the Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds. She retired in 1993. Alma was an accomplished artist and had been a member of the Art League of Nassau County. Volunteering as a docent at Old Westbury Gardens in her later years was a source of joy. Playing the piano brought comfort in her life, as well as spending time with her adored children and grandchildren. She was an active member of the Notre Dame Parish in New Hyde Park since 1954. Alma cherished her many friendships. Alma was preceded in death by her cherished husband of 56 years, Leonard; sisters Francis and Mary; brothers Paul and Richard and daughter Janet. Alma is survived by her loving child-ren Richard (Gloria) of Thomasville, GA; James (Arie) of West Hollywood, CA; and Nancy Arciere (David) of New Hyde Park. Adored grandchildren Stephanie Ruppert (Christopher) and Ellen Arciere both of New Hyde Park. Cousins Joan Cautela (Thomas) of Levittown and Thomas Brogan (Joan) of Mount Sinai. Special nephews Robert DeMenna (Cheryl) of Mableton GA, Stephen DeMenna (Maureen) of Hingham MA, and Edward Miller of Beacon, NY. Extended family and friends.







