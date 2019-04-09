Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Fallon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Dreher Fallon

Notice Condolences Flowers

Alma Dreher Fallon Notice
FALLON - Alma Dreher, born March 13, 1924, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Oakdale, NY, passed from this life peace-fully on April 2, 2019. Beloved mother of Rudy Bocz (Pattie), Jimmie Bocz (Adrienne), and Joyce Silverstein (Stanley). Cherished grandmother to Melanie Silverstein and Ben-jamin Bocz. Treasured aunt to Barbara Simken who was Alma's companion while living in Florida. Alma worked at Suffolk Transportation as a bus driver and monitor from 1979 to 2011. She was a loyal friend and employee, a proud U.S. citizen, who loved being with her family more than anything else. Alma was a precious soul to all of us and she will live forever in our hearts.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.