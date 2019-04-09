|
FALLON - Alma Dreher, born March 13, 1924, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Oakdale, NY, passed from this life peace-fully on April 2, 2019. Beloved mother of Rudy Bocz (Pattie), Jimmie Bocz (Adrienne), and Joyce Silverstein (Stanley). Cherished grandmother to Melanie Silverstein and Ben-jamin Bocz. Treasured aunt to Barbara Simken who was Alma's companion while living in Florida. Alma worked at Suffolk Transportation as a bus driver and monitor from 1979 to 2011. She was a loyal friend and employee, a proud U.S. citizen, who loved being with her family more than anything else. Alma was a precious soul to all of us and she will live forever in our hearts.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2019