Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Reposing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reposing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. David's Lutheran Church
Massapequa Park, NY
View Map
Alma Kalt Notice
KALT - Alma M. of Lindenhurst, NY, 68 years old, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. Beloved wife and best friend of 41 years to the late Henry A. Kalt, Jr. Loving mother to Jason (Joselyn), Erika (Keith) Lermayer, Marissa (Steven) Vasquez, and Matthew. Doting grandmother to Peyton, Jackson, Andrew, Nathan, and Theodore. Endeared sister of Connie Ribando, Eduardo Marr, Katrin Essaghof, and the late David Marr. Reposing at The Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, Thursday 2-4PM & 7-9PM. Religious Service Friday 11AM, St. David's Lutheran Church, Massapequa Park, NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020
