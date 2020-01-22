|
|
KALT - Alma M. of Lindenhurst, NY, 68 years old, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. Beloved wife and best friend of 41 years to the late Henry A. Kalt, Jr. Loving mother to Jason (Joselyn), Erika (Keith) Lermayer, Marissa (Steven) Vasquez, and Matthew. Doting grandmother to Peyton, Jackson, Andrew, Nathan, and Theodore. Endeared sister of Connie Ribando, Eduardo Marr, Katrin Essaghof, and the late David Marr. Reposing at The Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, Thursday 2-4PM & 7-9PM. Religious Service Friday 11AM, St. David's Lutheran Church, Massapequa Park, NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020