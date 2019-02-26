|
|
ROSENBLUM-Alma Koeppel, of Merrick, NY passed from this earth on February 22, 2019 just shy of her 94th birthday. She was born in Cleveland, OH and spent most of her life in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Merrick, NY. She attended Madison HS in Brooklyn. She married her lifetime love, Sam, on October 6, 1946. Together they owned and operated a retail clothing store "Sam's" in Valley Stream for over 50 years. She is survived by her 2 daughters Renee Hall and Paula Rosenblum, their spouses Neil Hall and Kim Greene, and her grandchildren Jenna and Michael Hall. She will be sorely missed.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2019