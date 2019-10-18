Home

POWERED BY

Services
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
Reposing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Oceanside, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alphonse Argo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alphonse Argo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alphonse Argo Notice
ARGO - Alphonse A.,age 93, of Oceanside on October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Gormley). Loving father of Annette O'Brien (Pat) and Stephen (Carole). Devoted grandfather of Michael, Rachel, Peter, Alexandra and Patrick. Proud veteran of WWII serving in both Merchant Marines and US Army, Fourth Degree Knight in Oceanside K of C, member of National Guard and American Legion. Reposing Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, Saturday 7-9PM and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass St. Anthony's RC Church, Oceanside, Monday 9:45AM. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alphonse's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Towers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now