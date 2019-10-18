|
ARGO - Alphonse A.,age 93, of Oceanside on October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Gormley). Loving father of Annette O'Brien (Pat) and Stephen (Carole). Devoted grandfather of Michael, Rachel, Peter, Alexandra and Patrick. Proud veteran of WWII serving in both Merchant Marines and US Army, Fourth Degree Knight in Oceanside K of C, member of National Guard and American Legion. Reposing Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, Saturday 7-9PM and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass St. Anthony's RC Church, Oceanside, Monday 9:45AM. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 18, 2019