ELEFANTE - Alvera D., (nee Bianco), passed on April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominic. Loving mother of Victor (Michele) Elefante, Diane (Gaston) Milliard, Donna (Charles) Scarallo & Rose (William) Link. Adored grandma of Victor, William, Aimee, Mary, Noelle, Thomas, Nicole, Julie, Charlie, Will, Lily and Rose.Cherished great-grandma of 20. Private family services will be held at The Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street Smithtown, NY 11787, with a private interment at Calverton National Cemetery. The family looks forward to holding a memorial service to celebrate her life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.JDRF.org www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020