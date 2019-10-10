|
|
Scudieri - Alvera(nee Lafantano) of East Northport on October 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Former Deputy Treasurer of the Village of Northport. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale. Loving mother of Michael and Patrick (Donna). Cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Kate) & Christopher. Adored great-grandmother of Kieran and Brandon. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Thursday (today) 7-9 PM and Friday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM on Saturday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, E. Northport. Interment to follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Huntington. Donations to , stjude.org, in her memory, appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 10, 2019